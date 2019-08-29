Biden and Warren to take center stage in next Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAdvocate calls for fundamental shift in criminal justice system Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE (D-Mass.) will be center stage at the third Democratic presidential debate next month, ABC News announced Thursday.

A podium chart released by ABC News, the organization hosting the debate, shows Biden sandwiched between the primary field’s progressive leaders, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE (I-Vt.), while Warren will stand between Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Harris eyes education, employment in plan for Americans with disabilities MORE (D-Calif.).

The lineup and podium order of the third Democratic debate are set.



— ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2019

On Warren and Harris’s side of the stage will also be former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangDemocrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short MORE, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Sunrise Movement activist warns 2020 could be 'last best chance' to combat climate change 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Sunrise Movement activist warns 2020 could be 'last best chance' to combat climate change 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short MORE (D-N.J.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short Democrats call for end to Remain in Mexico asylum policy MORE (D-Minn.) will stand on Sanders's and Biden’s side of the stage, according to the podium chart.

The podium order was determined using polling averages from the last 10 surveys approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The candidates with the highest averages were placed near the center of the stage.

The debate is slated to take place in Houston on Sept. 12. Unlike the last two Democratic debates, it will be a one-night event and the candidates will be given more time on stage — three hours compared to two hours in each of the first two debates.

Eleven other candidates failed to make the cut for the Houston debate, having fallen short of the more-rigorous qualifying criteria set by the DNC. One of those candidates, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandDemocrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Gabbard rules out independent bid if she loses 2020 Democratic nomination Saagar Enjeti: GIllibrand exits, a win for populism MORE (D-N.Y.), exited the presidential race on Wednesday once it became clear that she would not meet the debate requirements.