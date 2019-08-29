Steyer tax returns show $146 million in 2017 income

White House hopeful Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Morning Report - Gillibrand drops out as number of debaters shrinks 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short 2020 presidential primary candidates to appear in MSNBC climate forum MORE on Thursday released his tax returns from 2009 to 2017, confirming the former hedge fund manager's significant income.

Steyer and his wife Kat Taylor, filing jointly, made $146.3 million in adjusted gross income in 2017 and paid total federal taxes of $32.5 million, easily making him the biggest earner among the crowded field of Democrats running for president.

The couple's adjusted gross income in 2017 was higher than it was the preceding year, when the two made $80.4 million.

In 2012, Steyer's final year as the head of investment firm Farallon Capital Management, he and his wife made $174.3 million.

The couple has signed the Giving Pledge, a commitment from billionaires to donate a significant portion of their wealth.

The campaign also said that Steyer ramped up his political involvement in the last decade.

In 2009, the couple gave $52,500 to political activities. In 2016, that number surged to $139.6 million.

In 2017, a non-election year, the couple gave $65.4 million to political activities, according to the memo from Steyer's campaign.

Many of the other Democratic presidential candidates released their tax returns earlier this year.

Before Steyer's disclosure, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAdvocate calls for fundamental shift in criminal justice system Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE's reported income of $15.6 million in 2017 and 2018 was the biggest among prominent 2020 candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE (D-Mass.).

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Harris eyes education, employment in plan for Americans with disabilities MORE (D-Calif.) and her husband reported the next highest income in 2018, at just under $1.9 million.

Democrats have been releasing their returns in an effort to argue that they are more transparent than President Trump Donald John TrumpAdvocate calls for fundamental shift in criminal justice system Shame on Europe at the G-7 Senate GOP pledges to oppose any efforts to 'pack' Supreme Court MORE. In 2016, the president became the first major-party nominee to refuse to make his tax returns public.

Steyer has used his personal wealth to funnel more than $10 million into digital and television advertisements since entering the race in July.

Although that investment helped get him to the 130,000 individual donor threshold needed to qualify for the third and fourth Democratic primary debates, he was one qualifying poll short of making it to the Democratic primary debate stage on Sept. 12.

Steyer still has a chance to qualify for the fourth debate in October.