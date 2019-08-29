Trump campaign to target beachgoers on Labor Day with flyover ads

President Trump Donald John TrumpAdvocate calls for fundamental shift in criminal justice system Shame on Europe at the G-7 Senate GOP pledges to oppose any efforts to 'pack' Supreme Court MORE's reelection campaign will fly banner ads at the beach in several cities on Labor Day in the hopes of encouraging beachgoers to add their phone numbers to a list of supporters.

The campaign will spend about $20,000 on the ads in Milwaukee, Wis.; Erie, Pa.; Cleveland; Virginia Beach, Va.; Detroit; and Fort Lauderdale and South Beach, Fla., The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The list of supporters already has the information of about 33 million voters, and campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE anticipates that number growing to at least 50 million by Election Day, the Journal reported.

Parscale on Thursday tweeted about the banner ads, writing "It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s @TeamTrump."

.@realDonaldTrump is a master of communication and branding, so we’re reaching into our bag of tricks.



It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s @TeamTrump!https://t.co/m6X7XP2DYE — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the cities targeted by the beach advertisements voted for former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEx-sycophants highlight the void of competence around Trump DOJ watchdog says Comey violated FBI policies Democrats see golden opportunity to take Georgia Senate seat MORE rather than Trump in 2016, although all of the states involved went for Trump except for Virginia.

A tool from Democratic firm Bully Pulpit Interactive shows that these swing states have also been the target of frequent Facebook ad spending by the Trump campaign in recent months. Team Trump spent its second-most on ads in Florida and the fifth-most on Pennsylvania.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

This is not the only instance of the Trump campaign's use of unique methods to drum up support. It announced last month that it had sold more than 140,000 plastic straws in just a few days amid the pushback to single-use plastic straws.