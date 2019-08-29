Sanders, Killer Mike talk income inequality, health care

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday released a video with rapper Killer Mike in which the two had a wide-ranging talk on Sanders's legislative proposals.

Sanders and Killer Mike discussed the progressive senator's stance on income inequality and health care and how those issues affect African Americans.

Killer Mike, who endorsed Sanders’s 2016 presidential bid, told the Vermont senator that his economic policy was “the only policy that matches up with the Poor People’s Campaign,” the sweeping effort led by Martin Luther King Jr. to combat income inequality.

The two went on to discuss health care and income inequality, and how the issues relate to the black community.

“Black people are more disproportionately affected by diabetes than any other group,” Killer Mike said. “So when you say diabetes and are talking about free health care, I want people who look like me on the other side of the camera to recognize this is a black issue.”

The two also discussed the support Sanders has received from hip-hop artists including Killer Mike and Cardi B, who appeared in a video with Sanders earlier this month in which they discussed issues such as "Medicare for All" and minimum wage.

“People ride you a little bit for getting hip-hop on board, but it’s not like you sent out feelers in the hottest clubs,” Killer Mike said. “You don’t have Bernie Sanders in the compound, buying bottles, recruiting us. Kids in hip-hop come from working class and poor environments.”

Killer Mike went on to say that he had no issue paying high taxes if they went toward education and services to help lift up families.

“Rich is a long life with your children. My grandparents were never rich. They raised three successful homeowners. We never had to go back to them and ask them. That’s rich. Rich is being able to spend the time with your family. Rich is not an endless pursuit of money, and I’m a rapper, right? I’ve got a chain and a Rolex,” Killer Mike said.

“Hey, you know what?” Sanders said, shaking Killer Mike’s hand. “I’ve been trying to say that for several years and this guy just did it a lot better than I did.”

Sanders has worked to make inroads among African American voters after drawing much of his backing in his unsuccessful 2016 presidential run from liberal white voters with college degrees. He has consistently polled strongly among younger voters across all racial groups.

Killer Mike said earlier this year that he'd be behind Sanders's 2020 run because "he's the only person who can beat [President] Trump."