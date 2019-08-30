Former CNN CEO Isaacson: Biden is a storyteller, 'these gaffes don't hurt him'

Former CNN CEO Walter Isaacson told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday that he doesn't believe that 2020 front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenAdvocate calls for fundamental shift in criminal justice system Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE's recent string of gaffes hurt him because the former vice president "connects emotionally" with voters.

The perspective from the bestselling author and historian comes after a report from The Washington Post that Biden has misstated facts in a war story he has retold on multiple occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden had defended his telling of the story, saying in an interview with a South Carolina newspaper, The Post and Courier, that he has been accurate about the “essence" of the story.

Isaacson said the recounting of the story reinforced Biden's persona as a regular person.

"Joe Biden ... is a storyteller. And he connects emotionally and sometimes I think these gaffes don’t hurt him. Because when he makes those gaffes people say, 'hey, he’s normal. He’s a person like me,' " Isaacson, also a former editor of Time, explained on "Morning Joe."

Isaacson contrasted that approach with 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE (D-Mass.), who has a more "policy"-minded approach in how she addresses voters.

"You’ll see something fundamentally different because Biden and Warren who seem like now the two people contending most closely for the nomination are fundamentally different in their personalities," Isaacson said. "Warren is giving you plans. She’s a very rigorous thinker who has thought through every policy. You ask her a question, you get a policy answer."

"So I think Elizabeth Warren can use a little bit more of that ability to be a storyteller and connect emotionally. I think Joe Biden could use a lot more of that ability of Elizabeth Warren to think rigorously," Isaacson added.

The former vice president and Warren are considered the front-runners in the Democratic race, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez blasts former senate Dem for helping Lyft fight gig worker bill Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate Yang hits CNN, media over campaign coverage MORE (I-Vt.).