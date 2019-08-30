Error page on Trump 2020 website mockingly shows Hillary Clinton as president

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to host Kuwait's leader at White House in September West Virginia governor poll: Manchin leads GOP incumbent Justice by 10 points US service member killed in combat in Afghanistan MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign website mocks 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC to recommend end to Iowa, Nevada virtual caucus plans over security concerns Women voters spell trouble for Trump in 2020 Sanders, Killer Mike talk income inequality, health care MORE by showing her as commander in chief when users reach an error page.

The background of the campaign website’s 404 error page shows Clinton speaking into a microphone in front of the Capitol while standing at a lectern with the presidential seal.

“Oops! This is awkward,” the page reads. “You’re looking for something that doesn’t exist…”

It is unclear how long the error page has displayed that particular image and message.

Trump’s campaign team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Trump and Clinton have sparred since the former secretary of State lost the 2016 presidential election. Most recently, Clinton fired back at Trump over his allegations that Google manipulated the vote in her favor.

"Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election!" Trump had claimed earlier in the day.

Clinton pointed out that the study Trump referenced was "debunked" and its methodology discredited.

"The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters," Clinton tweeted. "For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted.”