Gillibrand commits to raising 'at least' $1 million to elect women candidates in 2020

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans The Memo: Democrats brace for debate showdown MORE (D-N.Y.) said Friday that she is committing to raise and invest “at least $1 million” to elect female candidates in the 2020 election cycle.

“I’m proud that we put women front and center in my campaign,” tweeted Gillibrand, who exited the presidential race on Wednesday. “And while this chapter is over, there’s still work to be done to bring more women to the decision-making table.”

Gillibrand ended her White House bid hours before the deadline to qualify for September's third round of presidential primary debates, for which she had not yet met the criteria. The New York senator said Friday that, while she is no longer campaigning for president, she’s still “as determined as ever to elect women up and down the ballot.”

“I’ve said it for months, and I'll say it again today: Women are on fire in America,” she tweeted. “We’re speaking up, marching, running for office, and winning in historic numbers. And this is just the beginning.”

Gillibrand made women's rights a cornerstone of her presidential campaign, with her campaign website’s front page reading, “in the face of a president who demeans women and threatens their rights, Kirsten’s fearless advocacy for women is the antidote. Women are half of this country — and they deserve a president who values and fights for them.”

In 2019, women hold nearly 24 percent of seats in Congress — 25 percent of Senate seats and about 23 percent of House seats, according to the Rutgers University Eagleton Institute of Politics.

Five other women are still in the running in the Democratic presidential primary: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFormer CNN CEO Isaacson: Biden is a storyteller, 'these gaffes don't hurt him' The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Memo: Democrats brace for debate showdown Progressive group no longer considering Harris for endorsement MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden and Warren to take center stage in next Democratic debate Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short MORE (D-Minn.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Journalist Katie Halper on why Tulsi is really running for President The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE (D-Hawaii) and author Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short Key questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline New poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic lead MORE.