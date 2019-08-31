Sanders previews plan to cancel all past due medical debt

White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer CNN CEO Isaacson: Biden is a storyteller, 'these gaffes don't hurt him' The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Memo: Democrats brace for debate showdown MORE (I-Vt.) on Saturday previewed his upcoming plan to cancel all past due medical debt.

Sanders, who will unveil the plan in full next month, has made the country’s health care system costs a focal point of his progressive policy proposals.

Sanders's plan would cancel $81 billion in existing past-due medical debt, repeal parts of the 2005 Bankruptcy reform bill and ensure that unpaid medical bills do not impact one’s credit score. Sanders has hit the 2005 bill for eliminating "fundamental consumer protections," accusing the bill of making it difficult for Americans to pay back medical debt by imposing stringent means tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the United States of America, your financial life and future should not be destroyed because you or a member of your family gets sick,” Sanders said in a news release previewing his plan.

“That is unacceptable. I am sick and tired of seeing over 500,000 Americans declare bankruptcy each year because they cannot pay off the outrageous cost of a medical emergency or a hospital stay," he continued. "In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, 42 percent of Americans should not be losing their entire life savings two years after being diagnosed with cancer.”

Americans borrowed an estimated $88 billion to cover medical expenses in the 12 months before the April release of a Gallup and West Health report.

Health care has emerged as one of the chief fault lines in the crowded Democratic presidential primary, with 2020 contenders debating the merits of a Medicare for All platform, the role of private insurance plans and the staying power of the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act.

Three top-tier contenders — Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFormer CNN CEO Isaacson: Biden is a storyteller, 'these gaffes don't hurt him' The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Memo: Democrats brace for debate showdown Progressive group no longer considering Harris for endorsement MORE (D-Calif.) — have proposed varying forms of Medicare for All.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer CNN CEO Isaacson: Biden is a storyteller, 'these gaffes don't hurt him' The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Is South Carolina Biden's Hail Mary? MORE, who leads the field of White House hopefuls in several national polls, has panned the single-payer proposals, suggesting instead the federal government should expand the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA) to include a public option.