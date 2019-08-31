DNC announces October 15 date for debate

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced Saturday it will hold its fourth presidential primary debate on October 15 in Ohio.

The DNC would hold a second night for the debate on October 16 if more than 10 candidates qualify. The event’s specific location in the Buckeye State has yet to be announced.

Save the date: The fourth #DemDebate will be October 15 (and potentially 16) in Ohio!



See you soon, @OHDems! — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 31, 2019

The DNC's announcement that the fourth debate will be held in Ohio comes as the party works to regain lost ground in the Rust Belt. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and the crisis in Hong Kong Warren, Sanders battle to be main alternative to Biden Hurricane Dorian shifts path toward Georgia, Carolinas MORE won Ohio, a traditional swing state, by about 8 points in 2016.

Candidates will have to garner 130,000 unique donors and hit 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls to qualify for the debates. Those are the same thresholds for the debate slated for next month.

The 10 Democrats who have already hit the two thresholds for the September debate stage automatically qualify for the October event.

Candidates who fell short for the September event could still qualify for the October debate, with the deadline to hit the donor and polling marks falling two weeks before Oct. 15.

Of the 10 candidates who are failed to make the stage in September, billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Steyer tax returns show 6 million in 2017 income The Hill's Morning Report - Gillibrand drops out as number of debaters shrinks MORE is the closest to qualifying, needing only one more survey that meets the DNC threshold after meeting the donor criteria. Steyer has yet to make any of the debates after launching his presidential campaign shortly before the July debate.

Gabbard, who also met the donor requirement, needs two more surveys. The Hawaii congresswoman made the stage in the previous two debates.

But the pressure is on for candidates to boost their efforts to qualify for the October event, as missing out on back-to-back debates could make it even harder to climb in the polls or attract new donors.