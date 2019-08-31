Democrats call for action after Texas mass shooting

Numerous Democratic presidential candidates spoke out Saturday after a gunman in West Texas killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke releases trade plan that includes ending China trade war O'Rourke campaign defends ejection of Breitbart reporter Trump blasts Washington Post report that he offered pardons to aides over border wall orders MORE (D) called the situation "f-cked up" at a campaign stop in Virginia and tweeted the same thing afterward.

"We do know that this is f-cked up. We know that this has to stop in our country," O'Rourke told a small crowd of supporters, who cheered loudly in reaction to his remarks.

"I’m heartbroken, sickened, & angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic. @DrBiden & I send our thoughts to those affected & thank our law enforcement who responded at great risk," tweeted former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren, Sanders battle to be main alternative to Biden Only a President Biden would rid us of the Trump era Sanders previews plan to cancel all past due medical debt MORE.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren, Sanders battle to be main alternative to Biden Only a President Biden would rid us of the Trump era Sanders previews plan to cancel all past due medical debt MORE (D-Mass.) called for congressional action on gun violence in a tweet, writing that she was "heartsick" over the shooting in which as many as 21 were reported wounded.

"I'm heartsick for the victims of this latest mass shooting in Odessa and Midland. We shouldn't have to live with this near daily fear and horror. We've already lost far too many to gun violence—Congress must act now," she tweeted.

"I’m sick of this. America is sick of this," added Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders previews plan to cancel all past due medical debt Gillibrand commits to raising 'at least' million to elect women candidates in 2020 The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut MORE (D-Calif.) in her own tweet. "We need to act."

Keeping the Midland and Odessa community and the victims in my thoughts and prayers. Grateful to first responders who ran into harm's way.



I’m sick of this. America is sick of this.



Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Biden and Warren to take center stage in next Democratic debate Democrats certify candidate lineup for third presidential debate MORE tweeted after the shooting that the U.S. was the "only country" facing such a level of gun violence, and wrote in a pair of tweets that Americans deserve better than to fear being "struck down at random."

"We are the only country that struggles with gun violence at this level. Other countries respond to tragedy. We must as well. Our people deserve better than to live in fear and be struck down at random. We are better than this. We will do better for our kids," he wrote.

"Another tragic mass shooting. We have to take action. Universal background checks, banning assault weapons, red flag laws and more. People deserve to be safe driving down the highway, going to church, going to school, everywhere," tweeted former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans Democrats excluded from debate face battle for survival MORE (D-Md.).

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans Democrats excluded from debate face battle for survival MORE (D), one of the newer additions to the 2020 race, noted in his statement that the Texas shooting came less than 24 hours after a shooter in Alabama injured 10 at a high school football game.

"Last night, 10 people were shot in Alabama. We are going to learn more about what happened tonight in Midland — but what we do know is that countless lives were changed forever. This is not normal," he wrote.

Last night, 10 people were shot in Alabama. We are going to learn more about what happened tonight in Midland — but what we do know is that countless lives were changed forever.



New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Progressive group no longer considering Harris for endorsement Biden and Warren to take center stage in next Democratic debate MORE (D) highlighted a report indicating that one of the Midland victims injured was a 17-month-old infant, whose condition Saturday was unclear following the shooting.