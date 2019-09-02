O'Rourke campaign selling 'This is f--ed up' shirts after mass shooting

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D) 2020 presidential campaign on Sunday night unveiled a new t-shirt after a Saturday shooting in west Texas that killed seven people and injured more than 20 in Midland and Odessa featuring the slogan “This Is F---ed Up.”

The $30 black t-shirt repeats the language that O’Rourke used following the shooting in his home state.

The campaign said that 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit anti-gun violence groups Moms Demand Action and March For Our Lives, the organization that was founded by survivors of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

New in the store...



100% of the proceeds will benefit @MomsDemand and @AMarch4OurLives.



This is fucked up. We can change it.

The Texas Democrat was at a campaign speech in Fairfax Station, Va., on Saturday when he heard news of another mass shooting in his home state, just weeks after 22 people were killed by a gunman inside an El Paso Walmart.

“Not sure how many gunmen. Not sure how many people have been shot. Don’t know how many people have been killed. The condition of those who have survived. Don’t know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them,” O’Rourke told a crowd of supporters in Virginia.

“But we do know this is f---ed up. We do know that this has to stop in this country. There is no reason that we have to accept this as our fortune, as our future, as our fate,” he continued.

The former congressman later repeated the phrase in a live interview on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

O’Rourke defended his use of profanity during a Sunday interview on MSNBC, citing a tweet from Rabbi Latz.

“He said ‘profanity is not the f-bomb. What is profane is a 17 month-old baby being shot in the face,’” O’Rourke said.

On Sunday, it was revealed that a 17-month-old girl, Anderson Davis, was among the 22 victims injured during the shooting rampage in Odessa. Her family told NBC News that the child had shrapnel in her right chest and has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue after being shot in the face.

“What we’ve been saying, the rhetoric we’ve been using, the policies and practices and politics in this country has not been as urgent enough as needed. It doesn’t meet this crisis,” O’Rourke said. “So let’s speak clearly and bluntly and take decisive action.”

O’Rourke continued by calling for universal background checks, red flag gun laws and a government buyback for “weapons of war.”