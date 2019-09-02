Sanford delays announcement on whether he'll challenge Trump

Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordGOP voters overwhelmingly want Pence on 2020 ticket with Trump Kasich: I don't see a path to beat Trump right now The Hill's Morning Report - Dem lawmakers put guns, hate groups on fall agenda MORE is delaying his announcement on whether he’ll run against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump administration, military officials at odds over CIA's Afghanistan role: report Labor Day jitters on both sides of America's political divide Chinese, US officials struggle to agree on schedule for planned meeting: report MORE in 2020 as a Republican, The Post and Courier reports.

In an interview published Monday, Sanford told the paper that he and the nation are currently focused on Hurricane Dorian and that he’ll wait until after the dust settles from the storm to announce his decision.

“As Governor he dealt with many storm preparations, and given the gravity of this storm, he encourages residents along the East Coast to pay heed to the warnings and declarations of state and county emergency operation teams,” Sanford’s team said in a news release, according to the newspaper.

The hurricane, which reached Category 5 status on Sunday but has since been downgraded to a Category 4 storm, is headed toward the southern U.S., with South Carolina among several in a state of emergency and likely to face heavy winds.

Sanford previously said he would give himself until Labor Day to make a choice. Since announcing his potential White House bid the former lawmaker has visited New Hampshire and Iowa, causing further speculation.

Sanford’s possible presidential run comes just over a year after he lost a House primary in a contentious reelection bid that was seen as a referendum on his criticism of Trump, who had urged voters to reject Sanford in the days leading up to the June 2018 primary.

If he jumps into the race, Sanford faces near-impossible odds in the effort to defeat Trump and become the Republican nominee for president.

If he decides to challenge Trump, he would join two other Republicans vying for the GOP presidential nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldSunrise Movement activist warns 2020 could be 'last best chance' to combat climate change 2020 presidential primary candidates to appear in MSNBC climate forum Kasich: I don't see a path to beat Trump right now MORE and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh Joe WalshGOP voters overwhelmingly want Pence on 2020 ticket with Trump Trump dismisses potential primary challengers as 'Three Stooges' Joe Walsh urges Republicans to 'say publicly what you think privately' about Trump MORE.