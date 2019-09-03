Booker unveils $3T climate plan

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocrats call for action after Texas mass shooting The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut Progressive group no longer considering Harris for endorsement MORE (D-N.J.) would invest $3 trillion dollars by 2030 to fund a transition to a 100 percent carbon neutral economy by 2045 if he is elected president, based on a plan unveiled Tuesday.

Central to Booker’s climate change plan is a focus on environmental justice, or what the campaign calls “putting people over polluters.”

“Because we can’t move forward into a clean energy economy without righting the wrongs of decades of pollution and corporate greed in marginalized communities, and without an informed commitment to not repeating these wrongs,” it says. ADVERTISEMENT

His plan includes a $400 billion community-based investment across the U.S. to research clean energy technologies and solutions.

It also proposes a $100 billion investment by 2030 through existing U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation program to make farms more climate resilient.

Booker would also take executive action to reverse many of the Trump administration’s moves, including reinstating and strengthening CAFE standards for fuel economy, revoking Trump’s orders to approve the Keystone Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline and rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

Booker is one of 20 Democrats in the race. He’s failed to break through to the top tier of candidates, but was one of 10 candidates that met the threshold to qualify for the third Democratic National Committee debate later this month.

He will also participate in CNN’s “Climate Crisis” town hall on Wednesday.