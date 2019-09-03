Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: 'Over the top' Moscow Mitch nickname effort to 'smear' me McConnell accepts Democratic rep's challenge to 5 debates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Manchin decides to stay in Senate MORE (R-Ky.) accepted a debate challenge from Rep. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthMcConnell accepts Democratic rep's challenge to 5 debates House Democrats blur lines on support for impeachment White House won't move forward with billions in foreign aid cuts MORE (D-Ky.) on Tuesday after the congressman hinted that he was interested in a possible bid for McConnell's seat.

Yarmuth told a Kentucky news station he would enter the race for Senate if McConnell agreed to a series of debates. In a tweet, McConnell's staff responded to Yarmuth's challenge, asking when the congressman would officially announce his candidacy for Senate.

"If Mitch McConnell would agree to debate me five times in public, I’d do it," Yarmuth told local ABC affiliate WHAS11.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Accepted," responded McConnell's team, adding: "When is the announcement?"

Accepted. When is the announcement?

- MM https://t.co/RnfUtWMkfV — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) September 3, 2019

A spokesperson for Yarmuth indicated to The Hill in an email that Yarmuth was merely joking about McConnell's own record of supposedly failing to meet with constituents, and indicated that the congressman had no announcement about a Senate bid to make at this time.

McConnell, the longtime Senate GOP leader who enjoys strong support from his own party in the state, currently faces an announced challenge for his seat from Amy McGrath, a Marine Corps veteran who narrowly lost the midterm to incumbent GOP Rep. Andy Barr Andy Hale BarrMcConnell accepts Democratic rep's challenge to 5 debates McConnell campaign criticized for tombstone with challenger's name McConnnell launches statewide attack ad against Democratic Senate challenger MORE in the Republican stronghold district.

Yarmuth, a 12-year veteran of the House, currently serves as the chairman of the House Budget Committee and represents the Louisville area of the state.

Updated at 2:55 p.m.