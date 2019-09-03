Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats, Warren surges to third behind Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Why young voters aren't backing Biden Biden not trying to 'mislead anybody' with war story The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE leads the pack of Democratic presidential candidates, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-Mass.) is on the rise, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill.

The survey shows Biden in first place with 32 percent support among Democrats, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients Bernie spokeswoman previews Bernie's immigration plan MORE (I-Vt.) at 16 percent, both falling slightly from the previous poll.

But Warren isn’t far behind. The new poll pegs her support at 13 percent — a 5-point jump since the last Harvard CAPS/Harris poll was conducted in the wake of the July Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.

That places her third, replacing Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE (D-Calif.) who came in fourth place with 7 percent support in the latest poll. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegChasten Buttigieg: Pence's lunch with Irish leader, partner doesn't mean he isn't 'anti-gay' The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) tied for fifth place with 4 percent support.

Only two other candidates notched above 1 percent in the survey: Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker unveils T climate plan Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title Democrats call for action after Texas mass shooting MORE (D-N.J.), with 3 percent, and former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangKyle Kulinski: Why the media dismisses Gabbard, Yang, and Sanders Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title How the media can save itself, before Donald Trump destroys it MORE, with 2 percent.

While Biden still holds a comfortable lead over his closest competitors, his support is down 2 points from the last Harvard CAPS/Harris poll. No candidate gained more in the latest survey than Warren, who has been steadily climbing in public polls for months.

“Biden continues in our poll to have a steady lead above his rivals but that lead in the low 30s is no guarantee of the nomination,” Mark Penn Mark PennWomen voters spell trouble for Trump in 2020 2020 caucuses pose biggest challenge yet for Iowa's top pollster Mark Penn: Trump should push China but drop Twitter MORE, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, said.

“He has to show some movement soon as others are gaining in excitement and momentum. There may be scores of candidates in the race but only a few of them are getting to double digits.”

Still, Biden remains the candidate that voters see as having the best chance of defeating President Trump Donald John Trump Poll: 40 percent of voters don't think Trump will win reelection Mattis: 'I'll speak out' about policy issues 'when the time comes' China contests Trump claim it is fentanyl source MORE in 2020. Thirty-six percent of respondents pointed to the vice president as the most formidable challenger to the president, while 13 percent chose Sanders and 8 percent picked Warren.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll surveyed 985 registered Democratic voters from Aug. 26-28. The poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.