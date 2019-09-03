Poll: Gun violence turning into top issue for voters in 2020

Gun violence is becoming a top concern for voters ahead of 2020 elections, surpassing the economy and jobs in terms of issues that they most care about, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.



The survey showed that 27 percent of respondents said that gun violence was their top issue, up from 20 percent last month. That surpassed the 23 percent of respondents who said the economy and employment were their top concern.

The increase meant gun control is now the third most important issue for respondents, marking an increase from fifth place last month.

Health care and immigration were the top two concerns in the poll, with 40 percent saying immigration was a top concern and 33 percent going with health care.