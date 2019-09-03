Poll: Trump's approval steady despite deepening economic fears

President Trump Donald John Trump Poll: 40 percent of voters don't think Trump will win reelection Mattis: 'I'll speak out' about policy issues 'when the time comes' China contests Trump claim it is fentanyl source MORE’s approval rating held steady in August despite growing fears of a potential economic recession and a continued trade war with China.



Forty-five percent of respondents said they approved of Trump’s job in office, unchanged since the prior month, according to the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.

An economic slowdown could hinder Trump’s reelection chances, given his constant praise of the performance of the economy under his administration.



U.S. stocks plummeted on Tuesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1 percent, after Trump vowed in a tweet to "get much tougher" on China.

Trump slapped a 15 percent tariff on some $112 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sunday, following through on an earlier threat.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 2,531 registered voters from Aug. 26 to 28. The poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.



Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.