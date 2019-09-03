Warren narrows Biden's lead in new poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE’s (D-Mass) support jumped up in a new poll, cutting into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Why young voters aren't backing Biden Biden not trying to 'mislead anybody' with war story The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE's lead in the Democratic presidential primary.

Warren had the support of 24 percent of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters, based on an IBD/TIPP poll released Tuesday, marking a 7-point uptick for the senator since an August poll.

By contrast, Biden saw a 2 point decrease in his support, leaving it at 28 percent. He now leads Warren by just 4 points, compared to a 13 point difference in the previous poll.

Biden's lead over Warren in the IBD/TIPP survey is smaller than in some other national polls. A RealClearPolitics average of polls has Biden's support at 30.1 percent, a 12.7 point lead over Warren’s 17.4 percent. ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients Bernie spokeswoman previews Bernie's immigration plan MORE (I-Vt.) remains in third with the support of 12 percent of those surveyed, consistent with last month’s poll, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE's (D-Calif.) support dropped 5 points, from 11 percent to 6 percent.

Harris is now just slightly ahead of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegChasten Buttigieg: Pence's lunch with Irish leader, partner doesn't mean he isn't 'anti-gay' The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE, who's at 5 percent support, while Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker unveils T climate plan Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title Democrats call for action after Texas mass shooting MORE (D-N.J.) is at 4 percent based on the IBD/TIPP poll.

No other candidates polled higher than 1 percent.

The poll reflects 903 responses collected from Aug. 22-30. There is a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. The questions regarding the 2020 election reflect 360 registered voters who identify as Democrats or independents who lean Democrat.