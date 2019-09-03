Biden holds 12-point lead over Trump in head-to-head poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Why young voters aren't backing Biden Biden not trying to 'mislead anybody' with war story The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE holds a double-digit lead over President Trump Donald John Trump Poll: 40 percent of voters don't think Trump will win reelection Mattis: 'I'll speak out' about policy issues 'when the time comes' China contests Trump claim it is fentanyl source MORE in a head-to-head matchup, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Biden, the Democratic frontrunner, leads Trump by 12 points in an Investors Business Daily/TIPP poll, with the former vice president supported by 54 percent of poll respondents. The margin is a one-point drop for Biden over Trump between August and July, when Biden held a 13-point margin over Trump in the same poll.

Other top Democratic 2020 contenders, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), also hold leads over Trump, albeit by single digits.

Sanders was supported by 49 percent of poll respondents compared to 45 percent for Trump, while Warren and Harris led 49 percent to 46 percent for Trump, in a general election contest.

Both Biden and Sanders held strong leads over the president among independent voters, according to the poll, with both men winning more than 50 percent of independent voters in head-to-head matchups with Trump.

Warren, meanwhile, struggled in that demographic, winning support of just 47 percent of independent voters to 45 percent for Trump.

The matchup polling measured responses from 848 registered voters collected from Aug. 22-30, with a margin of error of 3.3 percent.