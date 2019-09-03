Warren adopts Inslee's climate plan as part of her 2020 platform

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday announced she's backing Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE's (D) climate plan as part of her platform in the 2020 presidential race, calling for the U.S. to achieve 100 percent clean energy within the next 10 years.

"Today, I’m embracing that goal by committing to adopt and build on Governor Inslee’s ten-year action plan to achieve 100% clean energy for America by decarbonizing our electricity, our vehicles, and our buildings," Warren said in a Medium post Tuesday night. "And I’m challenging every other candidate for President to do the same."

Warren had already announced plans on green manufacturing and public lands. She said in her Tuesday post that she was committing an additional $1 trillion over 10 years "to match Governor Inslee’s commitment, and to subsidize the economic transition to clean and renewable electricity, zero emission vehicles, and green products for commercial and residential buildings."

The candidate aims to achieve clean electricity, clean vehicles and clean buildings.

Specifically, she said she hopes to achieve "100% zero-carbon pollution for all new commercial and residential buildings" by 2028, "100% zero emissions for all new light-duty passenger vehicles, medium-duty trucks, and all buses" by 2030, and "100% renewable and zero-emission energy in electricity generation" by 2035.

Warren said she'll pursue these changes through methods such as setting standards and providing government investments.

"If we work together to make smart investments in our clean energy future, we will grow our economy, improve our health, and reduce structural inequalities embedded in our existing fossil fuel system," her post said. "As president, I will take bold action to confront the climate crisis, starting on day one."

Her announcement comes a day before CNN hosts a town hall with 10 Democratic presidential contenders, including Warren, dedicated exclusively to the issue of climate change.

Inslee ran a climate-focused campaign but dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary last month.

At the time, Warren thanked him for elevating the climate change issue in a tweet.

The Massachusetts senator is one of 20 candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination.