Harris eyes $10T climate plan

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE (D-Calif.), a 2020 White House hopeful, on Wednesday unveiled a $10 trillion plan to battle the effects of climate change and transition the U.S. to a carbon-neutral economy.

A proposal released by the Harris presidential campaign ahead of CNN's climate change town hall Wednesday evening would move the U.S. to a 100 percent renewable energy-based power grid by 2030, and transition all vehicles in the U.S. to the same energy sources by 2035.

Harris would also rejoin the Paris climate accord and end U.S. support for oil and natural gas extraction projects around the world.

“Climate change is an existential threat to our species, and the United States must lead the world with bold action to safeguard our future and protect our planet,” the senator said in a statement.

“The Trump administration is pushing science fiction, not science fact, putting our health and economy at risk. As president, I will hold polluters accountable for the damage they inflict upon our environment and set us on a path to a 100 percent clean economy that creates millions of good-paying jobs. This crisis demands urgency and boldness, and as president, I will act," Harris continued.

Her plan's announcement comes just a day after one of her competitors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-Mass.), announced that she would support a plan previously pushed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE (D), who ended his campaign for president last week.

Other 2020 Democratic contenders including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients Bernie spokeswoman previews Bernie's immigration plan MORE (I-Vt.) have also released ambitious proposals to combat the issue and move the United States to a clean energy grid.

Nine other presidential candidates are set to appear Wednesday night on CNN's climate change town hall alongside Harris.