Williamson deletes tweet saying 'power of the mind' can turn away Hurricane Dorian

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonGillibrand commits to raising 'at least' million to elect women candidates in 2020 10 Democrats set to debate after other half falls short Key questions in final hours before Democratic debate deadline MORE on Wednesday deleted a tweet saying that the "power of the mind" resulted in "millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land."

"The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas...may all be in our prayers now. Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind," she said in the now-deleted tweet.

"Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm," she also said in the tweet.

The best-selling author replaced her tweet with one offering prayers to people in the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

"May the peace of God be upon them and their hearts be comforted as they endure the storm," she wrote.

Prayers for the people of the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. May the peace of God be upon them and their hearts be comforted as they endure the storm. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamson's campaign told The Hill in a statement that the tweet was deleted because it led to confusion.

"It was a metaphor. When others speak of prayer and the mind it’s considered profound, but Williamson is held to a different standard," the campaign said. "Because the comment led to confusion it was replaced."

Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas over the weekend, killing at least seven people. The storm has since been reduced to a Category 2 hurricane and could hit Florida and the Carolinas this week.

Williamson is among the 20 people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but did not qualify for the next debate on Sept. 12.

--This report was updated at 11:55 a.m.