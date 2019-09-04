Inslee: Majority of 2020 Democrats have shown 'intense interest' in climate plan

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE, a former Democratic presidential candidate, said Wednesday that several candidates have expressed interest in his climate plan after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-Mass.) adopted his plan as part of her presidential platform.

ADVERTISEMENT "We offered my plan as an open source document and all the candidates are welcome to use it," Inslee told CNN , adding that he has "spoken to the majority of candidates who have shown an intense interest in this."

"So I think we're now in a place that is really healthy where the Democratic Party is, I believe, going to produce a candidate to really make climate change a focus," he added.

Inslee last month ended his climate-focused presidential bid. The Daily Beast reported last week that several remaining candidates contacted the governor regarding climate policy.

He told CNN on Wednesday that he was glad to see candidates taking the issue seriously.

"We have seen, I think, an arms race now, in a good way, of candidates competing to have the most effective plans and I think that's a good thing," he said.

Warren said in a Wednesday Medium post that she was "committing to adopt and build on Governor Inslee’s ten-year action plan to achieve 100% clean energy for America by decarbonizing our electricity, our vehicles, and our buildings."

"And I’m challenging every other candidate for President to do the same," she added.

Twenty candidates, including Warren, Harris and Buttigieg, are competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.