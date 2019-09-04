Biden maintains narrow lead over Warren in weekly tracking poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Why young voters aren't backing Biden Biden not trying to 'mislead anybody' with war story The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE has a 5-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title MORE (D-Mass.) in a new Economist-YouGov weekly tracking poll, little changed from the previous week.

Biden sits atop the survey at 26 percent, while Warren is close behind at 21 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients Bernie spokeswoman previews Bernie's immigration plan MORE (I-Vt.) sits in third at 14 percent. No other candidate breaks double digits in the poll.

The results from Wednesday’s survey are similar to last week’s Economist-YouGov tracking poll, which had Biden at 24 percent, Warren at 20 percent and Sanders at 14 percent.

Recent surveys have shown Biden, Warren and Sanders consistently ranking among the top three, with other candidates often in single-digits.

Warren and Sanders continue to fare well with younger voters, hitting 23 percent and 21 percent, respectively, among voters aged 18–29, according to the latest Economist-YouGov poll.

Meanwhile, Biden performs well with older voters, hitting 53 percent among voters aged 65 years and older, as well as voters of color, sitting at 46 percent support among black voters and 30 percent among Hispanic voters.

The Economist-YouGov poll surveyed 1,069 registered voters from Sept. 1 to 3 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.