Sanders cites retiring lawmakers when asked which Republicans he could work with

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLuther Campbell changes his tune on Kamala Harris Sanders spokeswoman says forthcoming immigration plan shaped by DACA recipients Bernie spokeswoman previews Bernie's immigration plan MORE (I-Vt.) cited retiring Sens. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderCongress set for chaotic fall sprint Gun debate to shape 2020 races Democrats see golden opportunity to take Georgia Senate seat MORE (R-Tenn.) and Johnny Isakson Johnny Isakson5 Republicans who could replace Isakson in Georgia's Senate race The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut GOP Rep. Doug Collins says he 'would look at' Georgia Senate seat MORE (R-Ga.) when asked Wednesday to name Republicans he could work with if elected president.

"Well, Johnny Isakson of Georgia, who's recently retiring," Sanders told co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain marks her father's birthday: 'Happy birthday Dad. I love you.' Cindy McCain says no one in Republican Party carries 'voice of reason' after husband's death Meghan McCain to release audiobook on 'bold conservatism' for 21st century MORE on ABC's "The View."

"Your dad is someone I worked with," he continued, referring to the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainIn defense of Karamo Brown, and civility Meghan McCain marks her father's birthday: 'Happy birthday Dad. I love you.' Democrats excluded from debate face battle for survival MORE (R-Ariz.).

McCain responded saying he was citing people who were either dead or retiring.

"Look, even somebody like a George W. Bush who was a very conservative guy," Sanders said.

"OK, anyone in office that if you were president, who you would work with on the other side?" McCain said.

"Lamar Alexander," Sanders replied. "Lamar is head of the committee that I'm on, the Health, Education, and Labor Committee. Lamar is a conservative Republican. Lamar is not a liar. Lamar is not a sexist. Lamar is not a racist. He's not a homophobe. He's a conservative guy."

"So I worked with your dad, I worked with other people on issues where we can come together. That's what I think American politics is supposed to be about," he said.

Alexander will not seek a fourth term in the Senate, and Isakson is slated to step down from his post in at the end of this year.

Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, is seen as one of the top leaders in the Democratic Party's progressive movement, often going against the party's establishment to push for policies like "Medicare for All" and tuition-free college.

Republicans have taken aim at Sanders and other progressives, labeling them as socialists and looking to paint the rest of party as too far to the left.