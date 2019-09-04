Andrew Yang says electing Biden would take America 'literally, backwards in time'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangKyle Kulinski: Why the media dismisses Gabbard, Yang, and Sanders Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title How the media can save itself, before Donald Trump destroys it MORE took a shot at the frontrunner in the race, saying that electing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPanel: Why young voters aren't backing Biden Biden not trying to 'mislead anybody' with war story The Hill's Morning Report - US coastline readies for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall MORE would take the country “literally, backwards in time.”



CBS News released a clip of Yang’s interview, which is set to air in full Thursday, where the entrepreneur lays out his case for why he can defeat Biden and sway voters who went for President Trump Donald John Trump Poll: 40 percent of voters don't think Trump will win reelection Mattis: 'I'll speak out' about policy issues 'when the time comes' China contests Trump claim it is fentanyl source MORE in the 2016 election.

“I’m one of only two candidates in the field that 10 percent or more of Donald Trump voters say that they would support," Yang said.



ADVERTISEMENT

"It's because I'm focused on solving the problems that they see around them every day. And I'm laser-focused on trying to make their lives better. That's why I'm getting thousands of Trump voters as well as independents and Libertarians and Democrats and progressives. If I'm the Democratic nominee, we win. That's the math," he added.

When pressed that Biden is touting the same message for beating Trump, Yang said the former vice president is relying on his time serving next to former President Obama and lacks a plan to take the country forward.

"If you listen to Joe talk about it, his main argument is that his election is going to be a restoration of the Obama-Biden administration, in essence," he said. "Which is a move, literally, backwards in time. And so to me, saying that we can somehow erase not just Donald Trump's presidency, but all of the reasons why people voted for Donald Trump, to me is not correct.”

Yang said Biden’s argument that he appeals to Trump voters is why he is currently leading in the polls, but added that the same reason is why “you'll see me leading in the polls before too long."

Several national polls show Biden with a comfortable lead over the crowded Democratic primary field.

Yang has been a surprise of the early campaign season so far, garnering enough individual donors and registering enough support in polls to qualify for this month’s Democratic debate.