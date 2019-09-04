Eric McCormack: Post about publicizing Trump donors 'misinterpreted'

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack tweeted Wednesday that his previous post requesting the release of the names of President Trump Donald John Trump Poll: 40 percent of voters don't think Trump will win reelection Mattis: 'I'll speak out' about policy issues 'when the time comes' China contests Trump claim it is fentanyl source MORE’s donors was “misinterpreted.”

“I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kind, as anyone who knows me would attest,” he wrote. “I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record.”

McCormack tweeted at The Hollywood Reporter last week calling for it to report the identities of those attending a Beverly Hills fundraiser “so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

Actress Debra Messing also asked for a printed list of all attendees of the fundraiser, saying that “the public has a right to know.” She retweeted McCormack's post on Wednesday and said, "I couldn't have said it better."

McCormack as well as Messing have received backlash for their posts, including from “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg warns Debra Messing for trying to publicize Trump donors Joy Behar on Trump: 'Why can't he be brought up on charges of hate speech?' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question MORE, who compared the proposed list to a blacklist.

“Your idea of who you don't want to work with is your personal business,” Goldberg said. “Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on and then people will be coming after you.”

Trump fired back at Messing over the weekend, saying that she “thanked” him when they had previously met.