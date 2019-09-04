Poll shows Biden, Sanders beating Trump in battleground Wisconsin

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden's record – not his gaffes – is dooming his campaign Nebraska Farmers Union president calls for government action on climate change The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dorian lashes Florida's coast MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Biden's record – not his gaffes – is dooming his campaign Trump defends shift of FEMA funds, citing Dorian's change in path Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate M to help migrant children, social justice MORE by nine points among Wisconsin voters while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden's record – not his gaffes – is dooming his campaign Nebraska Farmers Union president calls for government action on climate change The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dorian lashes Florida's coast MORE (I-Vt.) leads by four points, according to a new Marquette University Law poll released on Wednesday.

Fifty-one percent of voters in the state said they supported Biden, while only 42 percent voiced support for Trump, according to the survey.

The same survey found that Sanders led Trump by four points, or 48 percent to 44 percent.

Meanwhile, the president is neck-and-neck with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJoe Biden's record – not his gaffes – is dooming his campaign Nebraska Farmers Union president calls for government action on climate change Biden maintains narrow lead over Warren in weekly tracking poll MORE (D-Mass.), with both receiving 45 percent support.

Trump was also tied with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisInslee: Majority of 2020 Democrats have shown 'intense interest' in climate plan CNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough Poll shows Biden with lead among climate voters MORE (D-Calif.), with both coming in at 44 percent support.

Wisconsin will likely be a must-win state for Democrats in 2020 given that President Trump flipped the state from blue to red, helping propel him to his surprise victory in 2016.

Biden also led the Democratic primary field in Wisconsin, according to the poll, with 28 percent of those surveyed naming him as their first choice.

Sanders was the first choice of 20 percent of the same pool of respondents, while Warren was the first choice of 17 percent of respondents.

Sanders had won Wisconsin the 2016 Democratic primary race with 56 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the economy, likely a key electoral issue in 2020, elicited split views from voters in Wisconsin. Forty-nine percent of respondents said they approved of the president's handling of the economy, while 50 percent said they disapproved.

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted from August 25-29, 2019 among 800 registered Wisconsin voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. Among registered Democrats, Democratic-leaners, and independents, the margin of error is plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.