De Blasio hints he would end White House bid if he fails to qualify for October debate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioOvernight Health Care: Public's view of drug companies sinks to record low in poll | NYC declares end to measles outbreak | Health advocates fear Planned Parenthood funding loss could worsen STD crisis New York City declares end to measles outbreak Why does New York City lose more residents than the rest of America? MORE (D) suggested he may end his presidential bid if he does not make the October debate stage.

“I wanted to get into the September debates, that wasn’t possible,” de Blasio said at an unrelated press conference Wednesday, according to The New York Daily News.

“The logical thing to say is … I’m going to go and try to get into the October debates and if I can then I think that’s a good reason to keep going forward and if I can’t I think it’s really tough to conceive of continuing.” ADVERTISEMENT

De Blasio is one of 20 Democrats seeking the party nomination in the winnowing primary field.

Ten Democrats qualified for next week’s debate in Texas, and will automatically qualify for the Oct. 15 debate in Ohio, but de Blasio failed to make the cut.

In order to qualify for the debate candidates need to get 130,000 unique donors and hit 2 percent in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls, the same requirements for the September debate, by Oct. 1.

De Blasio has failed to gain much traction amid the crowded field. A RealClearPolitics average of polls has him at less than 1 percent.