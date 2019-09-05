Yang says he would not run as a third-party candidate

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangAndrew Yang says electing Biden would take America 'literally, backwards in time' CNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough 10 Democrats to fight to claim climate mantle at CNN forum MORE, a former tech executive, said on Thursday that he would not mount a third-party bid for the White House if he doesn’t win his party’s nomination, arguing it would “increase the odds” of President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Biden's record – not his gaffes – is dooming his campaign Trump defends shift of FEMA funds, citing Dorian's change in path Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate M to help migrant children, social justice MORE winning a second term in office.

“My job is to help get Donald Trump out of office, and I would do nothing to increase the odds of him sticking around,” Yang told "CBS This Morning" in an interview. “And I think a third-party candidacy would do just that.”

Would you consider a third party candidacy?



Yang entered the Democratic presidential contest last year as a virtual unknown in politics. He faces steep odds of winning the party’s nomination — his poll numbers are consistently in the low single digits and he ended the second quarter of 2019 among the candidates with the least cash on hand.

More recently, however, he has outperformed several of his better-known — and more politically experienced — rivals, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandPavlich: Candidates pushing the gun 'buyback' lie Democrats to duke it out for top climate candidate title Gillibrand commits to raising 'at least' million to elect women candidates in 2020 MORE (D-N.Y.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, creeps along Florida coast Democrat Mike Johnston ends Senate bid in Colorado The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans MORE and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeNebraska Farmers Union president calls for government action on climate change Inslee: Majority of 2020 Democrats have shown 'intense interest' in climate plan Harris eyes T climate plan MORE, who have dropped out of the presidential race in recent weeks.

Yang has also won the right to appear in the third Democratic presidential debate on Sept. 10. Unlike the first two debates, which featured 20 candidates each, the September debate will include only 10 candidates, a result of tougher qualifying measures.

Yang isn’t the only candidate to rule out a possible third-party campaign for the White House. Another long-shot presidential hopeful, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard explains why she keeps spot of gray in hair DNC announces Oct. 15 date for debate Gillibrand commits to raising 'at least' million to elect women candidates in 2020 MORE (D-Hawaii), said last week that a third-party bid was out of the question, even if she doesn’t win the Democratic nomination.

“I’ve ruled that out,” Gabbard said in an interview with CNN. “I’m going to continue to focus on moving our campaign forward, continuing this grassroots campaign, continuing to deliver our message to the American people.”