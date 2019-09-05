Sen. Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranJerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas Senators introduce bill aimed at protecting Olympic athletes in response to abuse scandals Overnight Defense: Senate fails to override Trump veto on Saudi arms sales | Two US troops killed in Afghanistan | Senators tee up nominations, budget deal ahead of recess MORE (R-Kan.) said Wednesday he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoJerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas The Hill's Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian Ivanka Trump visits Venezuelan migrant camp in Colombia MORE decided to run for Senate next year in Kansas.

“I’ve had conversations with Secretary Pompeo. Certainly the conversations have revolved in part about this issue,” Moran told local reporters, according to Fox 4. “They’ve been weeks ago now and I don’t know what his current thinking is, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he entered that race.”





ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that he would be a good, solid candidate that would get a lot of support in Kansas,” Moran added.

Pompeo said in July that a Senate run in 2020 is “off the table,” but speculation has persisted that he might still run for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsJerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas Democrats see golden opportunity to take Georgia Senate seat GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson to resign at end of year MORE (R-Kan.).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTwo coal miners demand McGrath stop using their images in McConnell attack ad Jerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas Jim Carrey: Osama bin Laden 'doesn't hold a candle to Mitch McConnell' on US deaths MORE (R-Ky.) has previously indicated that Pompeo would be his top choice to run for the seat, arguing that his resume and proximity to President Trump Donald John TrumpSmoot-Hawley fearmongering continues Jerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump doubles down on Dorian's threat to Alabama MORE would make him a strong candidate.

Many Republicans worry that the possible nomination of former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a conservative firebrand who has staked out hard-line positions on immigration and election fraud, could jeopardize the party's chances of keeping the seat in the GOP column next year after he lost the governor’s race last year to a Democrat.

“If it’s Kobach, hell yes, that’s a major race,” a veteran GOP operative with deep ties to Kansas told The Hill earlier this year.

If Pompeo were to jump into the race, he would likely enter as the GOP’s presumptive nominee and help curtail Democrats’ hopes of winning a Senate seat in the Sunflower State for the first time since 1932.

Democrats had hoped to enlist former Health and Human Services secretary and Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius Kathleen SebeliusJerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas Mark Halperin inks book deal 2020 Democrats fight to claim Obama's mantle on health care MORE, arguably the most popular Democrat in the state, to run for Roberts’s seat. However, she said in July she will not be a candidate in the race.