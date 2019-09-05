Novelist says Marianne Williamson DM'd mom Erica Jong after she criticized candidate

Novelist Molly Jong-Fast said that 2020 presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonWilliamson: Left shouldn't mock people who think prayers can turn away hurricanes Williamson deletes tweet saying 'power of the mind' can turn away Hurricane Dorian The Hill's Morning Report - Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, creeps along Florida coast MORE sent direct messages to her mother on Thursday after Jong-Fast criticized Williamson's tweet urging Americans to send positive thoughts to those in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Jong-Fast tweeted screenshots Thursday afternoon depicting a lengthy, mostly one-sided conversation between Jong-Fast's mother, fellow author Erica Jong, regarding her daughter's response to a now-deleted tweet from Williamson that argued the "power of the mind" was responsible for Dorian not doing more damage.

"Sorry to see you'd call me 'weird,' Erica," Williamson said in the direct messages, apparently referring to a comment from Jong herself. "I understand your daughter is young and doesn't know better but given your own career and the fact that we've met, I would have thought you'd at least be open to a non-corporate political voice in the mix."

Also my moms phone doesn’t do screenshots? pic.twitter.com/gLQdrEwsVU — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2019

The direct messages veer off from the topic of Jong's daughter and continued to Williamson's campaign philosophy, with the author concluding the exchange by telling Jong that she had always viewed them as "deliciously wild."

Why is she not praying away a hurricane like a normal person? pic.twitter.com/HMCdFqi8WE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2019

A spokesperson for the Williamson campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the messages.

Williamson was mocked on social media after the Democratic primary candidate urged Democrats to cease criticism and mockery of Americans who believe in the power of prayer, writing that the "overly secularized Left" was responsible for the loss of many voters to the GOP.

"I was born and raised in Texas so I’ve seen it. Millions of people today are praying that Dorian turn away from land, and treating those people with mockery or condescension because they believe it could help is part of how the overly secularized Left has lost lots of voters," she tweeted Wednesday.

Williamson, who qualified for the past two Democratic primary debates, did not qualify for September's upcoming debate hosted by ABC News and is currently sitting at single digits in most polls of the Democratic primary field.