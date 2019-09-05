Texas Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 6 points

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHuman Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats Trade war with China won't end in 2020 The Hill's Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian MORE leads the Democratic presidential primary field by 6 points in Texas, according to a new poll.

Twenty-four percent of Lone Star State Democratic primary voters said they would choose Biden, based on the Texas Lyceum survey released Thursday. He’s trailed by former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, whom 18 percent of voters picked as their top candidate.

O’Rourke’s support is much higher in his home state than nationally, based on polls. A RealClearPolitics average of national polls shows O’Rourke at 2.1 percent support, far behind the top-tier candidates.

Texas-born Julián Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary, is tied at 4 percent with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHuman Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats The Hill's Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian Overnight Energy: 2020 Democrats roll out climate plans ahead of CNN forum | Trump blasts CNN for 'ignoring' facts | Officials roll back Obama-era lightbulb rules | Dem contenders split over nuclear energy MORE (D-Calif.).

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump doubles down on Dorian's threat to Alabama Buttigieg on Trump hurricane map: 'I feel sorry for the president' Human Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHuman Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats ACLU sends out mailer in South Carolina questioning Biden's civil rights stances CNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough MORE (D-Minn.) are tied at 3 percent, based on the poll. All other candidates polled at 2 percent or less.

The question regarding the 2020 field surveyed 358 voters who said they would vote in the Democratic primary between Aug. 16 and 25. The margin of error is plus or minor 5.18 percentage points.

President Trump Donald John TrumpSmoot-Hawley fearmongering continues Jerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump doubles down on Dorian's threat to Alabama MORE won Texas in 2016, but Democrats are looking to seize on the state, which recent elections have shown to be growing more purple.

In 2018, O’Rourke narrowly lost a Senate election to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTed Cruz praises Whoopi Goldberg 'for speaking out for free speech' The 10 counties that will decide the 2020 election Ted Cruz fires back at Lori Lightfoot: 'Mayor, your anger is misplaced' MORE (R).

Texas is one of 15 states to hold its primary on March 3, Super Tuesday.