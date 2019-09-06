Democrat Raul Ruiz challenged by Republican with the same name in California race

Voters in California's 36th District might have a choice between Raul Ruiz Raul RuizHouse leaves for six-week August recess House Republicans score fourth major procedural win with motion to recommit House passes bill requiring CBP to enact safety, hygiene standards MORE and Raul Ruiz in the 2020 election for the contested seat.

A Republican Raul Ruiz announced Thursday that he was entering the race against incumbent Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz.

Ruiz, the Republican, said he is running because "he sees the big government policies that AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez rips Steve King after he shares video drinking from toilet-fountain hybrid at border Overnight Energy: 2020 Democrats roll out climate plans ahead of CNN forum | Trump blasts CNN for 'ignoring' facts | Officials roll back Obama-era lightbulb rules | Dem contenders split over nuclear energy Steve King says he drank from toilet at detention center MORE (D-N.Y.)], Congressman Ruiz and the rest of the liberal partisans in Congress are pushing and knows that they are threatening what makes this country great — our ability to start and grow businesses, support our families, and improve our communities," according to his website.

He has enlisted Republican strategist Peter Towney, who used to work on campaigns for the National Republican Senate Committee, as a political consultant for his congressional bid, the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported.

Rep. Ruiz was first elected in 2012 and won reelection with 59 percent of the vote.

The district leans slightly Democratic, according to the Cook Political report, which gave it a D+2 rating.

According to the Desert Sun, the challenger lives in California's 41st Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Mark Takano Mark Allan TakanoHouse Democrats blur lines on support for impeachment College should profit students and taxpayers — even at for-profit schools Lawmakers urge DNC to name Asian American debate moderator MORE (D), and he pulled out of a City Council election in Perris, Calif., after he admitted that he misrepresented his address. The newspaper noted that congressional candidates don't have to live in the districts they represent.

This is not the first time two candidates with the same name have gone head to head. In 2018, Kansas Rep. Ron Estes Ronald (Ron) Gene Estes58 GOP lawmakers vote against disaster aid bill University of Kansas to offer course on 'Angry White Male' Kansas New Members 2019 MORE (R) faced another Ron Estes in the Republican primary.