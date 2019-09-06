Trump campaign moves North Carolina rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo pressed on possible Senate run by Kansas media The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in on Hurricane Dorian projection Trump's mental decline is perfectly clear for those with eyes to see and ears to hear MORE's 2020 campaign has shifted the location for a rally in North Carolina on Monday from the Fayettesville Regional Airport to the city's Crown Expo Center.

Campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany announced the change on Twitter on Friday, as North Carolina was being battered by Hurricane Dorian.

A Trump campaign official told The Hill that logistical problems with flight times at the Fayettesville hangar had prompted the change.

The "Keep America Great" rally will take place a day before a special House election, and the Republican candidate, state Sen. Dan Bishop, will be joining Trump on stage.

Bishop is going up against Democrat Dan McCready in an election scheduled after state officials found last year's vote for the 9th District was tainted with pervasive fraud.

This will be the second Trump rally in the swing state since July.

The last one made headlines and drew bipartisan criticism after attendees chanted "send her back" in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a refugee from Somalia.