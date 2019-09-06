NH Democrats attack Lewandowski's lobbying ties amid Senate speculation

The New Hampshire Democratic Party hit Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiLewandowski predicts Trump will win by wider electoral margin in 2020 Lewandowski says he is 'very close' to making decision on Senate bid in New Hampshire Corey Lewandowski criticizes Republicans in New Hampshire MORE's lobbying ties in a new website out on Friday first seen by The Hill, amid speculation he will run for Senate in the Granite State.

The website, which is dubbed "Corrupt Corey" resembles a consulting firm's website and accuses the former Trump campaign manager of advocating for payday lenders preying on Americans and setting up meetings with foreign governments on behalf of the Trump administration, among other lobbying activities.

"Corey Lewandowski has been cashing in, profiting off his relationships and selling access to almost every shady client imaginable, including bad actors like pay-day lenders, big oil, and even foreign interests," New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement to The Hill.

"We're simply shining some light where Corrupt Corey won’t, on the same corporate special interest clients he’ll continue to serve even as a candidate for the U.S. Senate," he continued.

The launch comes ahead of the state's Democratic Party convention on Saturday.

Speculation has mounted that Lewandowski will launch a challenge against incumbent New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenLewandowski predicts Trump will win by wider electoral margin in 2020 Lewandowski says he is 'very close' to making decision on Senate bid in New Hampshire Chinese investment puts US government retirement funds at risk MORE in 2020.

The race is rated "solid Democrat" by The Cook Political Report.

Lewandowski told The Hill that it was an "honor" to be attacked by the state's Democratic Party and Shaheen.

"It's very interesting that Jeanne Shaheen has gotten rich while serving in public office," Lewandowski said. "Moreover, Senator Shaheen has not passed one signature piece of legislation in the twelve years she's been in the U.S. Senate, and she votes more with AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrat Raul Ruiz challenged by Republican with the same name in California race Scaramucci calls Trump a 'full-blown demagogue' Ocasio-Cortez rips Steve King after he shares video drinking from toilet-fountain hybrid at border MORE (D-N.Y.)] and [Rep. Rashida] Tlaib (D-Mich.) then she does with the people of New Hampshire."

Lewandowksi told Hill.TV on Thursday that he is "very close" to making a decision on whether to run.

If Lewandowski decides to run for Senate, he would first have to get through the state's Republican primary, where he would join candidates former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien, retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and retired military veteran Bryant "Corky" Messner.