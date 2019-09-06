Scott Walker's son considers congressional run

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) said Friday that his son might run for Congress.

Walker told WISN 12 that his son Matt Walker, 25, was thinking about running to represent Wisconsin's 5th District, which is set to open up after veteran lawmaker Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) this week said he would not seek reelection.

The district is a Republican stronghold.

"He's had a number of people reach out to him," the former governor said. "I think in particular what intriguers him is he feels frustrated that AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] somehow nationally is reflective of his generation. He's 25 and he feels there needs to be a counter-voice to that."

Walker also told the TV station that his son asked for his opinion about his possible candidacy in recent days.

“Well, personally, when he asked me about it the other day I gave him the advice you might not think of necessarily politically,” Scott Walker said. “I said one you need to pray about it. If it’s God’s will to get in or not get in you’ll figure that out first and foremost.”

Matt Walker is the co-founder of a digital marketing firm called Platform Digital. According to WISN 12, he has never held elected office, but was an intern for former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).