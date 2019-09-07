Harris unveils plan to offer health care, housing assistance to over 500K veterans

White House hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 Where the presidential race stands: Biden's strange advantage California wildfire burns 1,400 acres in a day MORE (D-Calif.) on Saturday unveiled a new plan to expand veterans’ access to health care and provide housing assistance to over half a million former service members.

Harris's campaign released the plan shortly before she was expected to appear at the Vote Vets Forum this weekend in New Hampshire, a crucial early primary state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no more solemn duty for a commander-in-chief than taking care of servicemembers, veterans, and their families, and as president, I will commit to expanding access to these benefits to half a million more veterans who don’t have it today,” Harris said in a statement.

“Serving our veterans has always been a top priority for me, and through this plan, I will continue to fight for them as president.”

The California Democrat said that if elected, by the end of her first term the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) would expand access to health care and housing assistance through the agency to the over 500,000 veterans with other-than-honorable discharges.

She noted a government study saying the majority of veterans discharged for misconduct between 2011 and 2015, 62 percent, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) or other conditions.

Harris would also direct the Pentagon to review all non-honorable discharges for possible bias and other mitigating factors including PTSD and TBI diagnoses.

“The bottom line is that if we are to get serious about addressing the veterans homelessness and suicide crises, getting at-risk veterans the healthcare and housing services they need is critical. This isn’t just a matter of what’s right, it’s a matter of public health,” she said.

To help veterans more easily obtain housing assistance, Harris’s plan also calls for the creation of a Veterans Transitional Housing Block Grant that will give communities resources to help get former service members into transitional housing regardless of their status with the VA.

Beyond health care and housing, Harris’s plan includes proposals widely demanded by the Democratic base, including lifting the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people serving in the military and tasking the Pentagon with combatting sexual harassment and assault within its ranks.

Harris has consistently polled near the top-tier of most national and statewide surveys but has recently stagnated behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 Buttigieg's first TV ad: 'We need real solutions, not more polarization' Union leader: We back Bernie Sanders because he has 'petitioned for American workers' MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in on Hurricane Dorian projection Block the misuse of facial recognition, not the tech itself The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 Buttigieg's first TV ad: 'We need real solutions, not more polarization' Where the presidential race stands: Biden's strange advantage MORE (D-Mass.).