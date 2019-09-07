Bill Maher presses Joe Walsh over past remarks: 'You were a leader of the anti-Obama nutcase caucus'

HBO host Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherHannity rips Maher's Koch comments: 'You're a mean-spirited jackass' Economic expansions don't die of old age Bill Maher says he's 'glad' David Koch is dead MORE on Friday called out former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshBill Maher presses Joe Walsh over past remarks: 'You were a leader of the anti-Obama nutcase caucus' Trump challenger rips GOP for canceling primaries: 'That is undemocratic BS' Trump primary challenger Joe Walsh fundraises off of Sharpie controversy MORE (Ill.) over his policy positions and past rhetoric as Walsh seeks to mount a primary bid against President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo pressed on possible Senate run by Kansas media The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in on Hurricane Dorian projection Trump's mental decline is perfectly clear for those with eyes to see and ears to hear MORE in 2020.

“You don’t like that he lies. You don’t like that he’s a traitor. Little things,” Maher joked on his show. “But let’s just go down the list and see how much in line you [are].”

Maher listed several policy actions Trump has taken — including appointing conservative Supreme Court justices, speeding up gas pipeline projects and planning to expand oil drilling in Alaska — most of which Walsh support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh conceded that he “helped lead to Trump,” along with a “weak, feckless Republican Party” and “people like me who let our rhetoric get ahead of us.”

“This thing has nothing to do with issues. Donald Trump is a horrible human being. Period,” Walsh said to an applauding audience, adding: “Here’s the point. I am a Republican. I am a conservative Republican. I do not and will not lie every time I open my mouth.”

Maher also called out Walsh for being “a leader of the anti-Obama nutcase caucus,” referencing the one-term congressman’s 2016 tweet where he falsely claimed former President Obama was Muslim.

The liberal comedian joked about the White House hopeful admitting “you sent out 4,000 tweets, some of them were racist but you’re not a racist. A fine distinction to make,” generating laughter from the audience.

“Just look me in the eye and tell me that the seething, frothing hatred that I remember that you had for Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaFour states set to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries: report Bernie Sanders struggles to win over older voters Former 'Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington explains decision to support Trump after leaving Democratic Party MORE had nothing to do with the fact that he was black,” Maher said.

“Gosh, no,” replied Walsh. “His policies.”

Walsh addressed his past controversial remarks last month, saying that he wasn’t a racist but had said "racist things."