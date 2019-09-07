Rep. Roger Marshall launches Kansas Senate bid

Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallOvernight Energy: Trump officials gut DC staff for public lands agency to move West | Democrats slam EPA over scientific boards | Deepwater Horizon most litigated environmental issue of decade Democrats, scientists slam Trump administration actions on scientific boards Kansas Republican suggests Kobach candidacy threatens Senate GOP majority MORE (R-Kan.) on Saturday officially announced his bid to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPompeo pressed on possible Senate run by Kansas media Jerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas Democrats see golden opportunity to take Georgia Senate seat MORE (R-Kan.), joining a crowded GOP race.

Marshall, a two-term congressman, declared his candidacy at the Kansas State Fair following months of speculation that he would join the primary field.

“I’m running to protect our way of life in Kansas; our values; our jobs; our children; our farms, our ranches, our dairies,” he said during his announcement.

“You can tell what kind of senator I’ll be from the kind of Kansan I’ve been—I grew up here in Kansas, served my country and then served my community by having the honor of performing the most humbling act of all, bringing human life into the world most every day for over 25 years," he said.

"Everything I needed to know I learned right here in Kansas. It’s my Kansas roots and my faith, my family, and my community that has guided my entire life and guides me today. I answered the call to serve Kansans in the big first, and now I want to answer that call again to serve all Kansans across this great state.”

Marshall joins former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Kansas City Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom, conservative commenter Bryan Pruitt and President of the Kansas Senate Susan Wagle in the race for the Republican nomination.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo pressed on possible Senate run by Kansas media The Hill's Morning Report — Trump's hurricane forecast controversy won't go away Warren demands details on Pence's stay at Trump hotel in Ireland MORE also traveled to the state this week and gave a series of interviews to local media outlets, though has not indicated whether he might enter the primary as well despite the urging of Senate GOP leaders.

“I hear all the speculation, there’s a lot of people thinking about my future a lot more than I am," he said in one local interview. "I spend my days focused on delivering American foreign policy around the world, every hour, every day. That’s what I’m doing. I never vary from that.”