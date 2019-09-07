Buttigieg knocks Trump's altered weather map during New Hampshire speech

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg family member calls on him to 'repent' after abortion remarks Buttigieg defends campaign momentum to Charlamagne tha God The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 MORE (D) took aim Saturday in New Hampshire at President Trump Donald John TrumpWashington Post editor fires back after Trump attack on reporters Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril Gorsuch: Americans should remember political opponents 'love this country as much as we do' MORE’s alteration of a map of Hurricane Dorian’s path to comport with claims he had made earlier.

“Americans are picking up their possessions to flee a superstorm. And the president is picking up a sharpie to redraw a weather map,” Buttigieg said Saturday at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s state convention.

Pete Buttigieg: "Americans are picking up their possessions to flee a super storm and the president is picking up a Sharpie to redraw a weather map." pic.twitter.com/ooQK9p1zyc — The Hill (@thehill) September 7, 2019

Trump has continued to insist that Alabama lies in the storm’s path, despite a National Weather Service tweet contradicting it, to the point of amending a National Hurricane Center map with a Sharpie to show Alabama in its path.

On Friday evening, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rebuked the earlier NWS tweet in a statement, prompting condemnation from meteorologists and some former NOAA personnel.