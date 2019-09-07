2020 Democrat barnstorm New Hampshire, taking aim at Trump

A host of Democratic White House contenders descended upon the New Hampshire Democratic Party's convention to gin up support in the crucial primary state as Democrats' nominating contest entered a new stage.

Speaking at the New Hampshire Democratic Party convention, the candidates focused on hammering away at President Trump Donald John TrumpWashington Post editor fires back after Trump attack on reporters Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril Gorsuch: Americans should remember political opponents 'love this country as much as we do' MORE while they avoided directly attacking each other and waxed eloquent about the generalities of their plans.

“We cannot continue to have a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot. That is not what America is about,” Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhy the media dislike Andrew, Tulsi, Bernie and Marianne Harris unveils plan to offer health care, housing assistance to over 500K veterans Hill editor-in-chief: Sanders has to ease fears among seniors on 'Medicare for All' MORE (I-Vt.) told a raucous crowd.

The convention came after the first serious winnowing of a crowded primary field, with four candidates dropping out in recent weeks.

Polls also show an increasing divide between the top three to five candidates and the rest of the pack surveying near the bottom of the pack.

But the candidates mostly focused their ire on the current occupant of the White House rather than try to differentiate themselves with attacks on other primary contenders.

“We cannot, and I will not, let this man be reelected president of the United States of America. Limited to four years, I believe history will look back at this presidency as an aberrant moment in time. But if Donald Trump is reelected…he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” said former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden lying about Iraq shows why our nation has so many wars Harris unveils plan to offer health care, housing assistance to over 500K veterans Hill editor-in-chief: Sanders has to ease fears among seniors on 'Medicare for All' MORE.

“As this man tries to divide us and demean Americans and degrade Americans and pit us against each other, it is time for us. It's time for us as Democrats to remember who we are,” added Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCNN climate town hall finishes last in viewers among cable news broadcasts Overnight Energy: 2020 Democrats roll out climate plans ahead of CNN forum | Trump blasts CNN for 'ignoring' facts | Officials roll back Obama-era lightbulb rules | Dem contenders split over nuclear energy CNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough MORE (D-N.J.).

The candidates seized on a bevy of recent controversies that have engulfed the White House, bashing Trump’s efforts to purchase Greenland from Denmark and doubling down on his assertions that Alabama was in Hurricane Dorian’s path.

“Americans are figuring out how to afford to buy groceries, and this President gets us arguing over whether to buy Greenland,” said South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg family member calls on him to 'repent' after abortion remarks Buttigieg defends campaign momentum to Charlamagne tha God The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 MORE. “Americans are picking up their possessions to evacuate before a deadly storm, and the president is picking up a Sharpie to change a weather map.”

Besides uniting in their opposition to the president, the candidates also touted widely-approved platitudes within the party, such as boosting teacher pay, strengthening unions, increasing taxes on the wealthiest Americans, fighting climate change and more.

But few candidates spent much time delving into the nitty-gritty of their plans.

Divisions at times poked through the veneer of the unity, however, as a Democratic civil war rages on between progressives and moderates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris unveils plan to offer health care, housing assistance to over 500K veterans Hill editor-in-chief: Sanders has to ease fears among seniors on 'Medicare for All' Perception vs. reality on tax rates MORE (D-Mass.) took a swipe at her competition, mentioning she did not attend fundraisers with wealthy donors “behind closed doors,” while Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetGary Hart to endorse Bennet for president The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 Michael Bennet promises free preschool, community college in education plan MORE (D-Colo.) said the party should not focus on a “losing battle to end private insurance,” a dig at the “Medicare for All” plans proposed by Sanders and Warren.

Yet the convention remained mostly civil among the Democrats, presenting a reprieve from a primary contest increasingly characterized by widening divisions on core party issues like health care and climate change while Trump reemerged as public enemy No. 1.

As the convention emerged mostly as a tee time against the White House, the candidates pleaded with the Granite State’s Democrats to look past 2020, casting themselves as solutions to underlying racial and economic frustrations that they say plagued the country before Trump’s election and helped precipitate his rise.

“Let me tell you right now. We gotta beat Donald Trump. But beating Donald Trump is the floor it is not the ceiling. Beating Donald Trump gets out of the valley, but it does not get us to the mountaintop,” said Booker. “I want to go to the mountaintop.”