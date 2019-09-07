Ryan says Biden is 'declining'

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanMarianne Williamson under fire over controversial health remarks White House adviser gives Trump cover on Alabama hurricane claim The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure builds for Democrats who missed third debate cut MORE (D-Ohio) told reporters he doesn't believe the "declining" could to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpWashington Post editor fires back after Trump attack on reporters Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril Gorsuch: Americans should remember political opponents 'love this country as much as we do' MORE in a general election.

the Ohio Democrat and 2020 candidate for president referenced Biden's string of recent gaffes on the campaign trail, calling it evidence that Biden didn't have the "energy" for a general election fight, Bloomberg News reported.

“I just think Biden is declining,” Ryan told Bloomberg. “I don’t think he has the energy. You see it almost daily. And I love the guy.”

Biden and Ryan's campaigns did not immediately return requests for comments on the remarks from The Hill on Saturday. Ryan reportedly told Bloomberg following the interview that he did not initially understand that he was talking to a reporter when making the remarks.

Ryan, who is polling in low single-digits among the crowded Democratic primary field, also told Bloomberg in the interview that "a lot of people" were upset with the higher entry requirements for next week's debate in Texas, for which Ryan failed to qualify.

“A lot of people think it’s bulls**t that they’re limiting,” the Ohio congressman said. “You have to have some level of criteria but it’s September and they’re winnowing the field.”

Biden has faced criticism in the news media in recent days for apparent verbal slip-ups on the campaign trail, including mixing up New Hampshire and Vermont during a campaign stop in the former state and misstating his record of support for the Iraq War.

Former Obama campaign adviser David Axelrod David AxelrodDavid Axelrod: Biden 'serially' distorts his record Juan Williams: McConnell's Supreme Court hypocrisy Trump arrives at G-7 amid disputes over global issues MORE hammered Biden on Twitter Friday over the misstatements, warning that Biden risked damaging his reputation.

"It’s one thing to have a well-earned rep for goofy, harmless gaffes. It’s another if you serially distort your own record. @JoeBiden is in danger of creating a more damaging meme," Axelrod tweeted Friday.