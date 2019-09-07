Gabbard: Impeachment would only tear U.S. apart

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardDemocrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril Why the media dislike Andrew, Tulsi, Bernie and Marianne Tulsi Gabbard on online Russian support: They agree it's better when we're 'not on the brink of nuclear war' MORE (D-Hawaii) said in a new interview that she opposes an effort by dozens of House Democrats for an impeachment inquiry into the president, saying it would cause further divisions within the U.S.

In an interview on "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren," the 2020 candidate for president took a firm stance against impeachment, putting her at odds with other Democratic candidates for president including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

"I don’t [support impeachment,]" Gabbard said. "You know, I think it’s important for us to think about what is in the best interest of the country and the American people, and continuing to pursue impeachment is something that I think will only further to tear our country apart."

"Make no bones about it: We need to defeat Donald Trump. But I think it's important for our country's sake and our future that the voters in this country are the ones who do that, and I believe that we will," Gabbard added.

132 House Democrats have come out in favor of beginning impeachment proceedings, though the issue is not supported by Democratic establishment leaders such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has called for investigations into the president to continue.

A Monmouth University poll in August found that 57 percent of Americans want to see Trump replaced with a different president, but also found that just over a third support beginning impeachment proceedings.