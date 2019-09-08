Joe Walsh 'honored' to have George Conway as informal adviser in challenge to Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshBill Maher presses Joe Walsh over past remarks: 'You were a leader of the anti-Obama nutcase caucus' Trump challenger rips GOP for canceling primaries: 'That is undemocratic BS' Trump primary challenger Joe Walsh fundraises off of Sharpie controversy MORE (Ill.), one of President Trump Donald John TrumpWashington Post editor fires back after Trump attack on reporters Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril Gorsuch: Americans should remember political opponents 'love this country as much as we do' MORE's Republican primary challengers, says conservative lawyer and frequent Trump critic George Conway George Thomas ConwayScaramucci says 25th Amendment should be considered to remove Trump, citing 'full-blown insanity' Trump takes aim at media after 'hereby' ordering US businesses out of China George Conway: 'I hereby order White House staff' to admit Trump to 'Walter Reed' MORE is informally giving him campaign advice.

"I am honored to have his advice. I speak with him often. He's a wonderful adviser," Walsh said of Conway in an interview with CNN. "As far as any formal role with our campaign, I would only be so lucky as to have somebody like George Conway involved."

He didn't say whether Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKellyanne Conway responds to Taylor Swift criticism by invoking pop star's lyrics Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 Scaramucci says 25th Amendment should be considered to remove Trump, citing 'full-blown insanity' MORE, would join his campaign in an official capacity.

Walsh has tried to recruit George Conway to his campaign, The New York Times reported last month. George Conway reportedly told Walsh he would consider the proposal, but did not make any commitments.

"I know George Conway, and I speak to George Conway often, and he is genuinely and I mean frightened for where this country is going under Trump," Walsh told CNN. "That's all we focus on, and I'm indebted to have his help and advice. He truly is a great American."

Walsh declined to talk about the dynamic between George and Kellyanne Conway, according to CNN, as joining the campaign would pit him against his wife's boss.

George Conway often criticizes and insults the president on Twitter, recently writing that the Cabinet should declare Trump unfit to be president.

Walsh last month became the second person to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, following Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump challenger rips GOP for canceling primaries: 'That is undemocratic BS' Trump primary challenger Joe Walsh fundraises off of Sharpie controversy Four states set to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries: report MORE (R). The president, however, has continued to have support from most Republicans. A recent Morning Consult poll found that 85 percent of them approved of him.

