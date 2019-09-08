Sanford announces challenge to Trump

Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordTrump challenger rips GOP for canceling primaries: 'That is undemocratic BS' Sanford delays announcement on whether he'll challenge Trump GOP voters overwhelmingly want Pence on 2020 ticket with Trump MORE said on Sunday that he will challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpWashington Post editor fires back after Trump attack on reporters Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril Gorsuch: Americans should remember political opponents 'love this country as much as we do' MORE in 2020 as a Republican.

"I’m here to tell you now that I am going to get in," he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican," Sanford added. “As a Republican Party, we have lost our way.”

The former governor also said he was particularly concerned about the debt and deficit spending.

“We have got to have a national conversation and a Republican conversation on where are we going on debt and deficit,” he said.

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (R) announced exclusively on Fox News Sunday that he will challenge President Trump in the Republican primary. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2xwdSGpW0d — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 8, 2019

Sanford said last week that he was focused on Hurricane Dorian would wait until after the storm had passed to announce his decision on a White House bid.

He previously said he would give himself until Labor Day to make a choice.

Since announcing his potential White House bid, the former lawmaker has visited New Hampshire and Iowa, causing further speculation that he would launch a campaign.

Sanford could face an uphill battle. The Republican parties in Kansas and Sanford’s home state of South Carolina on Saturday voted to cancel their GOP primaries.

The president also has continued to have support from most Republicans. A recent Morning Consult poll found that 85 percent of them approved of him.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump challenger rips GOP for canceling primaries: 'That is undemocratic BS' Trump primary challenger Joe Walsh fundraises off of Sharpie controversy Four states set to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries: report MORE (R) and former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshBill Maher presses Joe Walsh over past remarks: 'You were a leader of the anti-Obama nutcase caucus' Trump challenger rips GOP for canceling primaries: 'That is undemocratic BS' Trump primary challenger Joe Walsh fundraises off of Sharpie controversy MORE are also challenging Trump for the Republican nomination.

--This breaking news report was last updated at 9:50 a.m.