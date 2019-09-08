Campaign manager says Trump family will be political 'dynasty' for decades

President Trump Donald John TrumpWashington Post editor fires back after Trump attack on reporters Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril Gorsuch: Americans should remember political opponents 'love this country as much as we do' MORE's 2020 reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, is predicting that the Trump family would be a political dynasty for "decades" to come.

"The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party," Parscale said Saturday while speaking to a convention of Republican Party delegates in Indian Wells, Calif., according to The Associated Press. "One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in."

Parscale did not offer specifics, and later declined to comment on whether his remarks meant that the president's children are possibly interested in public office.

"I just think they are a dynasty. I think they are all amazing people with ... amazing capabilities," Parscale added, the AP noted.

The comments from Parscale reportedly came amid a GOP conclave that focused on the party's efforts to organize a 2020 election strategy for California, a state that Trump lost by more than 4 million votes.

Parscale acknowledged that the Trump campaign wasn't looking at California as a priority, according to the AP, which added that he said that the campaign would invest in the state as part of its efforts to create a volunteer network that can help candidates in other state and federal races.

The campaign manager reportedly announced at the event that Trump's campaign operation was hoping to recruit up to 2 million trained volunteers.

The GOP has struggled in California in recent years. Both of the state's Senate positions are occupied by Democrats, with just seven Republicans in the state holding a seat in the House. Forty-six Democrats represent California in the House. Democrats also hold every statewide office.