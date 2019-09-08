Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSunday shows - Taliban talks in spotlight after Trump's cancellation Warren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll Biden makes supporters nervous; his gaffes could derail him MORE maintains the lead in the Democratic presidential primary, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKennedy leading Markey in possible Senate matchup: poll Sunday shows - Taliban talks in spotlight after Trump's cancellation Warren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll MORE (D-Mass.) is closing in on his first place spot, according to a new poll.

A CBS/YouGov delegate tracker included in a poll released Sunday, estimates Biden has 600 delegate votes from early contest states. The estimate found that Warren has 545 delegates from the same early voting states.

Sanders, with 286 estimated delegates, is in third, based on the poll. All other candidates were estimated to have fewer than 40 delegate votes.

Warren is also neck and neck with Biden for support among primary voters in early states, based on the poll.

The poll found them statistically tied, with Warren at 26 percent and Biden at 25 percent.

Sanders polled at 19 percent.

Harris was a far behind fourth at 8 percent, trailed by South Bound, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll Biden atop new poll as Warren makes gains, Sanders and Harris slip Focus on Biden health underscores future Trump attacks MORE at 6 percent. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll Difference between primaries and caucuses matters in this election 2020 Democrats barnstorm New Hampshire, taking aim at Trump MORE (D-N.J.) polled at 4 percent.

All other candidates are at 2 percent or less in early states, based on the poll.

Ten candidates will be facing off in a debate this week in Texas with the remainder of the field still hoping to meet the necessary polling criteria to qualify for October's debates.

The poll surveyed 7,804 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 There is a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.