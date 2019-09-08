Majority of Biden news stories generating most social media interest were negative: report

The majority of recent news stories generating the most social media attention about former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSunday shows - Taliban talks in spotlight after Trump's cancellation Warren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll Biden makes supporters nervous; his gaffes could derail him MORE were negative, according to an Axios report.

Axios reports that 77 out of the 100 top stories about the top-tier 2020 candidate over the last three weeks were negative, citing data from NewsWhip.

Moreover, the report claims 24 out of 25 of the biggest stories were negative.

The data measured the stories over the past three weeks in regards to interactions on articles on Facebook and Twitter.

Several top stories regarded Biden's reported gaffes, including mistaking New Hampshire for Vermont, saying Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated in the 1970s, telling voters "I'm not going nuts" after the gaffes, and a Washington Post report that details of a story Biden has shared on the campaign trail is inaccurate.

Other widely interacted-with stories, based on the report, include Biden dipping in a Monmouth poll, his wife telling voters they might "have to swallow a little bit" in voting for her husband and and a Vice story that describes a Biden campaign video with the headline "Joe Biden: It Would Be an Insult to My Dead Son for Everyone to Have Healthcare."

Biden has maintained his spot at the top of the field since announcing his candidacy, but other top candidates have closed in on his lead.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls has Biden at 29.7 percent, leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKennedy leading Markey in possible Senate matchup: poll Sunday shows - Taliban talks in spotlight after Trump's cancellation Warren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll MORE (D-Mass), at 18 percent, by 11.7 points. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDifference between primaries and caucuses matters in this election Biden atop new poll as Warren makes gains, Sanders and Harris slip Democrats return to a battered Trump MORE (I-Vt.) is a close third at 17.5 percent, based on the average.