DNC amassing huge 2020 research trove against Trump: report

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has reportedly built a trove of opposition research against Present Trump in advance of the 2020 election.

Axios reports the DNC has compiled its haul by sifting through nearly 7,000 lawsuits from all 50 states. The organization has also reportedly compiled a comprehensive document of every time Trump told supporters when campaigning in 2016 that Mexico would pay for a wall along the southern border.

The cache of research is expected to make its way to local reporters, groups and Democrats in battleground states, according to a source who spoke with Axios.

"Let’s say he (Trump) goes to Youngstown, Ohio. We have everything he said, what he promised in 2016 to that community — maybe it’s 'that bridge will be fixed' — then we’ll show what’s actually happened since,” a source told the news outlet.

Additionally, the DNC reportedly has examples of how American farmers and truckers feel about Trump's tariffs, the ongoing trade dispute with China, and the way the GOP tax law has hurt the trucking industry.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE plans to center the 2020 presidential race around Trump’s “performance as president, not his bigotry or awfulness," according to a source who was present at a meeting of 20 Democratic operatives and strategists where Perez spoke.

To add to the trove, the DNC has already filed "thousands" of Freedom of Information Act requests to get even more info on Trump as the election draws closer.

The Hill has reached out to the DNC for comment.